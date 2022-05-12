Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE DNA opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 2,248,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

