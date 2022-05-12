Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Increased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 806,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,040 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $53,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,411,000 after acquiring an additional 552,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 378,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $81.58.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

