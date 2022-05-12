Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.14 billion and the highest is $5.44 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $21.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.57. 28,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,636. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $184,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,433,000 after buying an additional 201,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

