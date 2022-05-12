Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,905 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Gentex worth $104,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

