Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Genius Sports updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GENI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 875.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 475,799 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 52,922.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 344,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

