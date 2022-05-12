Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $308,971.70 and approximately $56,420.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00564629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.78 or 2.02356066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.81 or 0.07028021 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.