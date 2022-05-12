General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.36.

GM traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 452,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,564,816. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

