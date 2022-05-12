General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.79. 15,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,765. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.84 and its 200 day moving average is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

