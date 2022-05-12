Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.07 and its 200 day moving average is $328.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.89 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

