Genaro Network (GNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.27 Million

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 66.2% lower against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $737,506.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

