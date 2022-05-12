GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.23

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.23 and last traded at C$42.66, with a volume of 18918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.80.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.98.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$432.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.