GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$61.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.99% from the company’s current price.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:GDI traded down C$2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.50. The company had a trading volume of 72,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$60.00. The firm has a market cap of C$959.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.