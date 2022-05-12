Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,881. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

