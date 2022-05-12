Galiano Gold’s (GAU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.20 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.53 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

