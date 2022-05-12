Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of GALT opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.