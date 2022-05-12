Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

