G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G Medical Innovations stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 40,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,242. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

