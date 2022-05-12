FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aviat Networks, Inc. Increased by Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.