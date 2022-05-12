Fusion Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $1.21 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,561.71 or 1.00084487 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,597,111 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

