Function X Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (FX)

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Function X has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.05 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,274.32 or 0.99756621 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033316 BTC.
  • Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012639 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

