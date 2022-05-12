Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.29

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 98381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
