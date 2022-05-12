FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 133,087 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.