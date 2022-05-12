FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 133,087 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
