Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.22

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 11390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

