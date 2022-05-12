Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 58515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Specifically, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,694 shares of company stock worth $3,098,773 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

