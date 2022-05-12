freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($28.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($28.42) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

