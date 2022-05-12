FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. FOX has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

