Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.92

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $77.19, with a volume of 3946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.