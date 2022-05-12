Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.92

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $77.19, with a volume of 3946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

