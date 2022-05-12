Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.75. The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 479,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,542,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $790.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

