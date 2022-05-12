Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

