Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
