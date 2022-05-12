Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.26. Fortinet has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

