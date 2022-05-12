Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,876 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fortinet worth $315,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.96 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.