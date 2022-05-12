Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.86) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.86) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $292.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

