Forma Therapeutics’ (FMTX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FMTX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.39. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 61,407 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.