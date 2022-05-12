Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Down 9.3% Following Weak Earnings

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was down 9.3% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 20,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 690,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Flywire by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

