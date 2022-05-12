Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $240,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,505 shares of company stock worth $2,946,937 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

