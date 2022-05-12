Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.03

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 32432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,205,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 680,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

