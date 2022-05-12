FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $42.72. 334,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 154,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter.

