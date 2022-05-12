Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 3,923,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,362. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

