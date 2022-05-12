Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.70 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.08 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

FLEX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 3,923,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,362. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

