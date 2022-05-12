Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Fiverr International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Fiverr International stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,160. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FVRR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

