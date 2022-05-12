Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

FVRR stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.01. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

