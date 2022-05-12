Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Five9 reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 342.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

