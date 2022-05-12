FirstCoin (FRST) Reaches Market Cap of $24,203.90

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $24,203.90 and $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,106.46 or 0.99529457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012674 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.