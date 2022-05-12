First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading 10.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 1,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
