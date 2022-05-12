First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 183.3% in April

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

