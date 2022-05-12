First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

