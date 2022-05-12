First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $22.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
