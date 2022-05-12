First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $22.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

