First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.24

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.24 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 28885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.