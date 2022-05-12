First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.24

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.24 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 28885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.83.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.