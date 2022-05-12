First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after buying an additional 717,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,479,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.