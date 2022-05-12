First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 181.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 95,894 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,685 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

