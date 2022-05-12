First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,331 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of First Solar worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

